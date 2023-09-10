Here Are the Top AI Stories You Missed This Week

If you’re behind on what’s happening with the robot uprising, have no fear. Here’s a quick look at some of the weirdest and wildest artificial intelligence news from the past week. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly AI write-up, which will go into more detail on this same topic.
If you’re behind on what’s happening with the robot uprising, have no fear. Here’s a quick look at some of the weirdest and wildest artificial intelligence news from the past week. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly AI write-up, which will go into more detail on this same topic.
Elon Musk Wants to Create an AI Super Business
Elon Musk, Supreme Chaos Lord of Silicon Valley, has apparently been developing a grand strategy to tie all of his various weird businesses together into one mega-business that is centered around ushering in a new age of AI. Yikes.
Time Releases Its 100 Most Important AI People
For some reason, Time has decided to compile a list of the 100 most influential people in AI (that publication sure does love its lists). The list includes tons and tons of tech CEOs...and Grimes!
ChatGPT Still Isn’t Doing Too Hot
ChatGPT has not been doing well. User rates just keep declining. Hear the latest about why the formerly popular AI chatbot is still on the ropes.
That AI Drake/The Weekend Song Will NOT Be Eligible for a Grammy
In case you cared (hopefully you don’t), that song that was generated with AI that “features” Drake and The Weeknd will not be eligible for a grammy. Somewhere someone is playing the world’s smallest algorithm-generated violin noises for whoever made that “music.”
The IRS is Using AI to Go After the Super Wealthy
The IRS has decided to use artificial intelligence to crack down on ridiculously wealthy people who are tax-avoidant. Finally! An application for AI that is actually useful.
Google Will Require Disclaimers on Political Ads That Feature AI
AI in political advertising is a recipe for disaster. Google, to its credit, has decided it will force political content hosted on its platforms to disclose whether the ad was created using AI or not.