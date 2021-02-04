Elon Musk Returns to Twitter After 46-Hour Hiatus, Causes Dogecoin Price to Soar

Screenshot : Elon Musk/Twitter

Elon Musk made a triumphant return to Twitter overnight, following his announcement early Tuesday that he’d be leaving the social media platform for “a while.”



How long did Musk last? Just over 46 hours. It must’ve been torture, as any fellow social media addict who’s ever tried to quit the service can attest. We all need our fix, it would seem, even if we’re the second wealthiest person in the world and would presumably have much better things to do.

“This was a tough one,” Musk tweeted at 2:09 a.m. ET, retweeting his company SpaceX and video of the Falcon 9's successful landing on Thursday.

Advertisement

Musk’s next tweet, roughly 20 minutes later, was just a photo of the SpaceX rocket with the Moon in the background.

Six minutes after that, Musk got fully back into the swing of things with a short tweet about fake money, tweeting simply “Doge,” a reference to the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Advertisement

Dogecoin enthusiasts have spent the past week on Twitter begging Musk to mention the cryptocurrency, and with good reason. Another currency, Bitcoin, soared when Musk changed his Twitter bio to simply “#bitcoin” last week. Dogecoin did something similar after Musk’s tweet, jumping 81% over the previous day.

The price of Dogecoin over the past 24 hours as of 3:32 a.m. ET, according to Coindesk Screenshot : Coindesk ( Fair Use

Advertisement

Musk knew he was doing Dogecoin investors a favor and tweeted a meme image of himself as Rafiki from Disney’s animated movie The Lion King and the Doge mascot as Simba. His message: “ur welcome.”



Advertisement

What’s next for Musk’s Twitter account and how will it move markets in the coming days and weeks? We’ll have to wait and see. But anyone who had “early Thursday” in the office pool for when Musk would return to Twitter can be declared the winner.

Frankly, we’re surprised he lasted so long.