Despite the fact that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is basically the real-life equivalent of the house-on-fire “this is fine” meme, we just can’t look away. A train wreck in slow motion (or real-time, given the amount of stuff that’s been screwed up in such a short period), it feels like we’re all paying witness to some horrible, once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, sorta like glimpsing the Hindenburg explode. From firing key executives that were probably keeping the platform afloat, to mangling the blue check mark, to spooking advertisers and alienating hordes of users, the Musk man has truly outdone himself this time. Here are some of the highlights from the last two weeks (yes, it’s only been two weeks) since Elon sealed the deal on his Twitter acquisition and began swiftly burning the global tech platform to the ground before our very eyes.
Trigger warning: this slideshow involves graphic scenes of intense stupidity.