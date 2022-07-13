Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well aware that his tweets can cost him millions and land him in court. Does that give him pause? Certainly not. Twitter, which is suing the billionaire for attempting the terminate his $44 billion deal to acquire the company, is no doubt giddy over Musk’s lack of self-control and didn’t hesitate to cite his tweets as evidence in its lawsuit.

Filed on Tuesday in Delaware’s Chancery Court, the social media company included countless of the tech billionaire’s tweets to make its case. Twitter is suing Musk to try to force him to go through with his signed agreement to acquire it. The company argues that once the market turned sour—which affected Tesla, the billionaire’s largest source of wealth, and countless other tech companies—Musk wanted out of the deal and tried to fabricate a justification to pull out.

Musk disputes Twitter’s account and stated through his lawyers that the social media platform had violated the merger agreement by refusing to share required information on spam bots and misrepresenting the number of spam bots on its platform. He also points out that Twitted fired top executives, slowed hiring, and failed to retain key personnel—actions that also constitute a violation.

While it will be a few months before this case goes to trial, if the court decides to let it proceed, that doesn’t mean we can’t take out our magnifying glasses and examine the evidence ourselves. Up next, you’ll find the 10 Musk tweets that Twitter thought were so important it included screenshots. They are not, by far, the only tweets referenced in the lawsuit.

Do they help the company’s case or is it a fail? You be the judge.