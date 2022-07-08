On Friday evening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally made it crystal clear that he has no interest in adding “owner of Twitter” to his many titles. The move was months in the making. Twitter is planning to sue in response.

In a letter to Twitter’s Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk notified the social media company that he would terminate the $44 billion acquisition deal he made in late April. However, it is not yet clear whether Musk can unilaterally terminate the agreement.

Musk has fixated on the number of spam accounts on the social network. Citing their proliferation of automated bots, he first claimed Twitter was in breach of its merger agreement in early June. Musk’s lawyers argue that the billionaire is backing out of the agreement because “Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect.”

Advertisement

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal retweeted the company’s board chairman Bret Taylor minutes after the news broke in defiance of the Tesla CEO.

“The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery,” Taylor wrote.

The news that Musk is backing out of the acquisition agreement follows months of public buyer’s remorse expressed on Twitter itself. The company says automated bots and spam accounts make up just 5% of the social network’s users, a figure Musk believed was much higher. He requested and received more data on Twitter’s user base but ultimately said the information provided was insufficient.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the billionaire’s deal to acquire Twitter was in “serious jeopardy” and that Musk had stopped engaging in funding discussions. The outlet cited doubts from Musk’s team over the data provided on the number of fake accounts and spam bots provided to it by Twitter.

Advertisement

The back-and-forth with Musk has had detrimental effects on Twitter. The stock price of the company had fallen to $36.10 as of Friday, well below the $54.20 he offered. The company laid off members of its recruiting team on Friday as well, though layoffs have struck the tech industry writ large as the stock market has tumbled in recent months. Musk cited the layoffs in his deal termination letter as well as several high-profile resignations. In June, amid a flurry of Musk mayhem, Twitter said it was still committed to closing the deal and hinted that it was unafraid to take legal action. When asked about the Post’s report early today, Twitter reiterated its June response.

“Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement,” the company said in an email to Gizmodo. “We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”

Advertisement

Musk, Twitter’s largest shareholder, has behaved like Twitter’s owner for weeks now: He’s taken questions from Twitter employees in a town hall, given them product advice (make Twitter more like TikTok).

This story is developing.