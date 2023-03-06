These Lonely Animals Were the Last of Their Kind

Extinction is an age-old song, one played so many times in Earth’s history that we regularly discover new species that died out in the ancient past. But only in the last century have humans generally been aware of the final member of a species, typically because the creature is held in captivity.



Scientists use the term “endling” to describe the last-known individual animal of a species. Here are a few of the most famous endlings so far... and here’s hoping we don’t need to update this list too often.