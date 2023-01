Ski areas across Europe are being forced to close or work overtime to create artificial snow as record-breaking temperatures sweep across the continent this winter.

The first few days of 2023 have seen temperatures soar as high as 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius) in the Czech Republic and 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) in northern Spain. In total, eight countries have already seen their warmest January day on record, less than a week into the new year.