Eric Alexander, a former top executive with Uber, has sent a complaint to his former employer alleging he was wrongfully terminated last year, Recode reports. Recode’s sources say Alexander sent a draft complaint letter to Uber offices, claiming that he was not only wrongfully fired, but also unfairly targeted internally by company executives.

Uber fired Alexander after news broke in 2017 that he and then-CEO Travis Kalanick reviewed the medical records of an Indian passenger who was raped by her Uber driver in 2014. Alexander and Kalanick reportedly questioned if competitor Ola planted the story to damage Uber’s reputation. Uber was already embroiled in multiple, overlapping scandals relating to sexism and both Alexander and Kalanick left the company later that year.

There’s no word on any financial demands, though Recode claims the letter includes a draft of a wrongful termination lawsuit, individually naming former Uber PR head, Rachel Whetstone, and Asia-Pacific Public Affairs head, Amy Kunrojpanya, as defendants alongside Uber.



We have reached out to Uber and will update if we hear back.

[Recode]