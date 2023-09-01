The Creator (September 29)

The Creator | Official Trailer

Director Gareth Edwards is back with his first post-Rogue One film, an original, incredible-looking sci-fi adventure about a soldier (John David Washington) who finds himself protecting an all-important, artificially intelligent child.



No One Will Save You (September 22 on Hulu)

Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Short Term 12) plays a young girl hoping to get away from the world at her childhood home, only to encounter and battle aliens there.

57 Seconds (September 29)

57 Seconds | Official Trailer | Josh Hutcherson, Morgan Freeman

Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman star in a movie about a tech blogger who discovers time travel and uses it to get revenge on the company that ruined his family. Kind of a fun premise but that’s a terrible title.

Foe (October 6)

FOE | Official Trailer

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in this very dramatic, very intriguing sci-fi adaptation about a woman who struggles with the possibility of having a robot version of her husband keep her company.

DIVINITY - (Trailer) Steven Soderbergh Presents A Film by Eddie Alcazar Sundance 2023

Divinity (October 13)

Steven Soderbergh produced this sci-fi tale about a world that has discovered the secret to immortality and the two men who plan to abduct its leader. Scott Bakula and Stephen Doriff star.

The Mill (October TBD on Hulu)

In this tale set in a recognizable near future, an employee of the world’s largest company is sent to a terrifying prison to prove to his corporate overlords he can advance up the company’s ladder.

Fingernails (November 3 on Apple)

Technology has made love perfect. It knows exactly who is right for you and puts you together. Only, this time, one woman thinks it may have made a mistake. The film is anchored by an amazing cast including Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, and Luke Wilson.

Rebel Moon (December 22 on Netflix)

Rebel Moon | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Arguably one of the biggest films of the fall isn’t coming to theaters. Well, at least not yet. It’s coming to Netflix and it’s Zack Snyder’s latest mega sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon. The film is apparently a loose blend of Star Wars and Seven Samurai and looks completely bonkers. We’re crossing our fingers it’s half as cool as it looks.