Barbie Is Officially the U.S. Box-Office Champ of 2023

It’s a Barbie world—and you, me, and Luigi are just living in it. Greta Gerwig’s subversive comedy starring Margot Robbie as a toy that breaks free from her plastic world was already a $1 billion hit, and already Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing movie of all time domestically after passing The Dark Knight. Now, it’s grabbed the “top North American film of 2023" title away from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

As Variety reports, Barbie has earned $575.4 million domestically, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie topped out at $574 million domestically. Also: “Barbie has grossed $1.3 billion globally and will soon surpass Mario (with $1.35 billion globally) as the biggest worldwide release of 2023 as well.” While Barbie has already overtaken Christopher Nolan’s Batman entry as Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic title, it is also on track to take the global record for the studio, since it’s not far behind 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which earned $1.34 billion worldwide.

While Barbie’s digital release is imminent, it’s still very much a presence in theaters—and that one-week IMAX release coming up in September with what Gerwig described as “special new footage” should only keep the pink-clad crowds coming.

