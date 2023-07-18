Apologies in advance, but today is one of those days you’re going to feel old. That’s because today is the 15th anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. A film that changed not only what fans thought a superhero movie could be, but Hollywood too, thanks to its $158 million opening and $534 million domestic gross.

The Dark Knight is a film that basically has to be in any conversation when you’re talking about the best superhero movies, not just of the past few decades, but ever. We’ve all seen it, most of us love it, and that’s remained consistent since July 18, 2008. So, instead of just heaping the same old praise on it again, we went ahead and picked 15 things we cherish about The Dark Knight for its 15 year anniversary. Some of these are obvious (Heath Ledger’s Joker, hello) but others are a bit more subtle, meaningful, and, hopefully, interesting. Either way, all of them speak to why The Dark Knight remains today what it was then, an absolute masterpiece.