Barbie Is Closer to Digital This September

Barbie, the billion-dollar sensation from Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is going to digital release on September 5. It’s already available to pre-order on Amazon.



Barbie | Main Trailer

Barbie is a softball feminist fantasy where Stereotypical Barbie (Robbie) begins to have intrusive thoughts about death. Intent on fixing herself, she travels from Barbieland to the Real World, where she attempts to find the girl who’s been playing with her and make things right. Meanwhile, her hapless boyfriend Ken (Gosling) realizes that in the Real World... dudes rock?



Powered by a genuinely fun film, a charismatic cast, and the Mattel marketing machine, the film has broken records across the board for both director Gerwig and among 2023 film releases. It was released the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and many netizens went for a double feature of the two stylistically opposed movies; so far there’s no word yet on when Oppenheimer will hit digital for anyone who wants to recreate the experience at home.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn’t exist.

