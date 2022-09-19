What movies are coming out in September 2022?

MONA LISA AND THE BLOOD MOON | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Don’t Worry Darling (September 23)

Don’t worry, darling. Despite all the rumors and behind-the-scenes gossip, this weird, intense thriller starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles has enough mystery and intrigue to keep you guessing. Here’s the trailer.

Avatar (September 23)

You’ll have to wait until December for the long-awaited sequel, but in case you want to see the original James Cameron mega-hit the way it was meant to be seen, Disney is going all in on this re-release. Here’s the trailer.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (September 30)

The latest film from the director of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night stars Kate Hudson as a single mother who tries to exploit a psychiatric patient with supernatural abilities. The trailer is above.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (September 30 on Prime Video)

A 1980s set comedy about a group of girls, one of whom just so happens to be possessed by a demon. Think Stranger Things meets The Exorcist, but with way more leg warmers.

Smile (September 30)

We honestly don’t know much about this psychological horror film other than it’s about a doctor who starts seeing some very bad things, but Paramount is rolling it out on the festival circuit this fall, which shows loads of confidence.

Spirit Halloween The Movie (September 30)

Your favorite seasonal store gets the movie adaptation it has long deserved. Christopher Lloyd is among the stars who show up in this family-friendly horror comedy. Here’s the trailer.

Vesper (September 30)

This indie sci-fi film follows a young woman who must trust a stranger to traverse a post-apocalyptic landscape to help her dying father. But all is not what it seems with the stranger or the destination. Check out the trailer.