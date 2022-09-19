Black Adam - Official Trailer 2
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (October 5 on Netflix)
When an elderly friend dies, a young boy finds he can still talk with her through his iPhone in this adaptation of a Stephen King story.
Terrifier 2 (October 6)
If you’re scared of clowns, then you probably don’t want to see Terrifier 2, which is about a reanimated killer clown hunting down a brother and sister on Halloween.
Hellraiser (October 7 on Hulu)
Your favorite torture-loving demons are back for a whole new generation to enjoy in this horror remake.
Lyle Lyle Crocodile (October 7)
The popular children’s book gets a big budget, live-action remake which, yes, features a walking, talking crocodile.
Werewolf By Night (October 7 on Disney+)
This might be more of a special than a “movie” but since it’s a horror story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re counting it.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow (October 14 on Netflix)
Marlon Wayans stars as a father who has to team up with his daughter to save their town from an ancient evil in this family-friendly Halloween comedy.
Halloween Ends (October 14)
Is this really the end for Michael Myers? Probably not. But it’s the end of the new trilogy directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis. It’ll also premiere day and date on Peacock. Here’s the trailer.
The School for Good and Evil (October 19 on Netflix)
A fantasy epic from director Paul Feig starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron as teachers in a school for fairy tale characters. Watch the trailer here.
V/H/S 99 (October 20 on Shudder)
The latest installment in the career-building found-footage horror anthology series is coming and it will, without a doubt, have all manner of messed-up and scary stories to tell.
Black Adam (October 21)
The lone DC film this fall stars Dwayne Johnson as the all-powerful god Black Adam in a story of his reintroduction to our world, via another superhero team called the Justice Society. The trailer is above.
Slayers (October 21)
Thomas Jane stars as a vampire killer who recruits a team of social media influencers to get him into the home of a group of ancient vampires. You can watch the trailer here.
Wendall and Wild (October 21 on Netflix)
Jordan Peele reteams with his comedy partner Keegan Michael-Key to voice the titular demon brothers in a brand new stop-motion animated film by the man behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, Henry Selick. Catch a glimpse here.
Prey for the Devil (October 28)
A young nun who works in an exorcism school becomes entangled with a student who is possessed by a demon that killed her mother. She’ll then become, you guessed it, prey for the Devil.