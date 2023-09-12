First Fall of the House of Usher Trailer Reveals a Family to Die For

Is there a raven? Of course! There’s also a mansion, courtroom drama, a droll dinner party, death threats, quips about funeral attire and sympathy tweets, and what looks like a gory revenge plot being leveled at “the Usher crime family.” Strap in for the first trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher, featuring a cast sprinkled with some of Mike Flanagan’s favorite actors from his previous Netflix horror series.

Here’s the official description: “In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.”

Oh, a shady family with wealth built off a pharmaceuticals empire? No wonder “consequence” is coming to collect a heavy debt off these guys! The cast for this eight-episode series features returnees from Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club, plus some new faces too: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

Flanagan created the series, and he directs four episodes, with Michael Fimognari directing the rest. Scroll through for more images from The Fall of the House of Usher, which hits Netflix October 12.