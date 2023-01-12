Fast Food Apps, Ranked

10. Chipotle

It’s widely speculated that Chipotle gives you less food when you order either online or with its app—and I am a strong believer in this conspiracy theory. Think about it: It’s just easier for them to put less meat in your burrito when you’re not looking. That’s a huge red flag IMO.



Also, while customers were clamoring for a quesadilla going viral on TikTok, Chipotle was reportedly resistant to the idea of making it. While the viral Philly cheesesteak quesadilla is coming to the menu this Spring, the restaurant chain was, in fact, preventing users of the app from ordering it. Another red flag.

It is nice that they don’t force you to make an account to place an order, though.