Fast Food Apps, Ranked

I eat a lot of fast food.
It’s reasonable to say that simple fact makes me qualified to judge the apps fast food restaurants provide their customers with. In an effort to find the best fast food app, I downloaded ten apps belonging to some of the biggest restaurant chains in the world, and played around with placing my usual orders.
I had a very judgmental eye and was taking no prisoners in my assessments considering things like app design, menu offerings, customization, rewards, and even the app’s previous reputation. Without further ado, let’s dig in.