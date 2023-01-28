Via a sophisticated “ cyber stakeout ,” the FBI pwned Hive, one of the most prolific and dangerous ransomware gangs on the web. While little is known about who is behind Hive or where the gang’s core members are located, we know one thing for sure: these guys are giant douche bags. This much is obvious because Hive has spent much of its cybercriminal career going after hospitals and medical organizations—even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the gang has taken swings at a lot of big targets, going after large corporations, governments, and banks, with little concern for the fallout. Here’s a quick rundown on some of its activities.