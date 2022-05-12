The Event Horizon Collaboration, the group behind the first-ever image of a black hole, just achieved another huge accomplishment: an image of Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way. This is a breakthrough in our understanding of our home galaxy and the astrophysics of its center.

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) is a consortium of radio telescopes around the world. By combining the observations of these telescopes, the team is able to see black holes, regions of spacetime with such intense gravity that not even light can escape them. The image released today shows the shadow of Sagittarius A* (pronounced “A star”) as well as the high-energy region around it.

The collaboration of hundreds of scientists is specifically investigating the structure and immediate environments of two supermassive black holes called Messier 87 and Sagittarius A*. M87 is 54 million light-years from Earth and was imaged by the collaboration in 2019, a historic feat in astrophysics. Sagittarius A* is the 4-million-solar-mass black hole at the center of our own Milky Way just 27,000 light-years away and the subject of the research announced today.

Advertisement

The Milky Way’s center was first located 104 years ago; just over a decade later, the radio waves emanating from the galaxy’s core were discovered, and it took a half century for Sagittarius A* to be identified. But today’s image is a gravitational shift toward confirming that Sagittarius A* is indeed a supermassive black hole, as we’ve assumed, as opposed to some other bright radio source.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon

“Our conclusion indicates that Einstein’s theory is still holding strong… now we have the most compelling evidence to date that the supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy is a black hole,” said Mariafelicia de Laurentis, an astrophysicist at University of Naples “Federico II” in Italy, during a press conference Thursday morning. “These environments offer us the unique opportunity to data-mine where and how Einstein’s theory breaks down, and if it does, it will transform our understanding of gravity and the properties of space and time.”

Another takeaway was the accretion rate—how much the black hole is consuming. The collaboration found that Sag A* is basically starving. “If you had the same diet as Sagittarius A* scaled to your mass, you’d eat one grain of rice every million years,” said Sara Issaoun, the NASA Einstein Fellow at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Advertisement

The EHT relies on a technique called Very Long Baseline Interferometry, which uses the differences in the time it takes light from a source to reach each telescope in a group to make precise observations of those sources. Black holes like the one at the center of the Milky Way are very strong sources of radio waves, making them fantastic targets for radio telescopes like the ones that make up the EHT.



The gas around the black hole swirls at ridiculous speeds, making the object a tricky subject to image. Getting this composite image was like getting a “clear picture of a running child at night,” said José L. Gómez, the VLBI Group Leader and an astrophysicist at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía in Spain, at the press conference. “You can imagine how crazy it drove us for many years.”

Advertisement

We will update this article throughout the day. You can follow the EHT press conference live here.