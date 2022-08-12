Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest toys and merchandise on the internet. This week, Fisher-Price sets its teeny tiny little people hands on some pop culture crossovers, and Sentinel’s Iron Man inspired figure line gets mischievous. Check it out!



Fisher-Price Masters of the Universe Little People Collector Set

Credit where credit is due, Fisher-Price is getting real aggressive at expanding its collectible Little People figures: a toy line that was once primarily targeted at toddlers but now appeals to adult collectors who actually have bank accounts. We’re getting a couple of new collections this week, starting with the Masters of the Universe gang including He-Man, Moss Man, a Skeletor you can’t help but “d’awwww!” at, and Faker, which seems like an odd inclusion given the MOTU universe has so many other great characters, and including a repaint in the first outing is a bit disappointing.

Fisher-Price Ted Lasso Little People Collector Set

This week’s other Fisher-Price Little People news is that He-Man and Skeletor will have to make on the shelf for the cast of Apple’s Ted Lasso, who are also getting the toddler-friendly fig treatment. The $20 box set should be available at retailers already, and includes itty bitty versions of Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, Sam Obisanya, and Ted Lasso.

Sentinel Marvel Comics Fighting Armor Loki Figure

The latest in Sentinel’s line of “Fighting Armor” toys—a.k.a. to come to the inevitable conclusion of the MCU and turn everyone into an Iron Man—arrives to its first villain in the form of Loki. Inspired by his classic helmeted look from the first Avengers, this armored Loki has multiple hands for posing, a wired cape for extra dramatic posing, and even a speared take on his his tesseract-holding scepter. He’s set to cost 13,860 Yen (about $103) and will release in Japan February 2023. [Toyark]

Jakks Pacific The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link Figure

One of the greatest video games of all time deserves an expansive figure collection based on all the characters, baddies, monsters, and animals in the game. But instead, we get a trickle of random figs from various companies, including Jakks Pacific this time, best known for its Super Mario toys, but who is apparently expanding its Nintendo license. The four-inch figure still includes a solid 14 points of articulation and includes a bow, arrow, quiver, and cloth tunic. Link is available for pre-order now from Entertainment Earth for just $20, with shipping expected sometime in September.

Hasbro Marvel Spider-Man Web Chompin’ Spider-Rex

It’s hard to believe that Marvel would create a storyline whose sole purpose was to generate fodder for toys and collectibles, but call us cynical because it seems like that’s exactly what the Edge of Spider-Verse comic is for. At this point it’s best known for introducing the world to a Tyrannosaurus rex version of Spider-Man, which has already inspired Halloween costumes, and now a $45, 16-inch long figure from Hasbro with sound effects, chompin’ action, and webs that shoot out of the T.rex’s mouth. We’re suspecting that’s a power actual dinosaurs never had, but records from that time are spotty at best. The Web Chompin’ Spider-Rex is available for pre-order now from Entertainment Earth, and available sometime this month.

Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Plush Set

If being pummelled by droughts, humidity, and the unbearable heat of another climate changed Summer doesn’t have you looking forward to the Fall, Disney’s Hocus Pocus sequel arriving in late September surely will, along with a mountain of merchandise targeting a fan base that’s grown immensely since the original film hit theaters in 1993. If you’re somehow able to resist this $40 Sanderson Sisters plush set featuring Sarah, Mary, and Winifred decked out in shimmering fabrics with a matching velour cauldron, then we’re betting you’re also not the type who loves seeing everything pumpkin spice hit stores in late July.

Hasbro Connect 4 Spin Game

Connect 4 ranks up there among the most iconic of board games, and does the impossible by taking the concept of Tic-Tac-Toe and making it enjoyable to play with the unique twist that players can’t always place their piece exactly where they want to. Connect 4 Spin adds another wildcard variable to the game. After dropping their colored piece into one of the five columns, players actually spin the entire column like a giant wheel which has a 50/50 chance of reversing the stacking order and position of the already played pieces. Available this Fall for $22 it seems like it might take some of the strategy out of the game, which skilled players might dislike, but allowing unskilled players to take advantage of blind luck.