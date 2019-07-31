Photo: Getty

On Tuesday, the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts unanimously voted to prohibit local government from using facial recognition, becoming the fourth city in the country to institute such a ban over concerns that the technology is biased and violates basic human rights.



In December of last year, the Cambridge City Council had passed the Surveillance Technology Ordinance which required that its approval prior to the acquisition or deployment of certain surveillance tech, which included facial recognition software. The vote on Tuesday was for an amendment to this bill which would no longer afford the city the ability to get consent from the council to use facial recognition tech. Instead, it proposed an outright ban. And it passed.



The amendment, sponsored by Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern and two city councilmembers, argued that, given recent reports, it’s evident this tech can discriminate against women and people of color. They also argued that facial recognition technology violates a person’s civil rights and civil liberties.

“The use of face recognition technology can have a chilling effect on the exercise of constitutionally protected free speech, with the technology being used in China to target ethnic minorities, and in the United States, it was used by police agencies in Baltimore, Maryland, to target activists in the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death,” the amendment states.

It’s true that the Chinese government is using a massive facial recognition system to track Uighurs, the country’s Muslim minority. According to documents and interviews obtained by the New York Times, government officials racially profiled this group of individuals by tracking them based on their physical appearances, with 500,000 Uighur identified in one region of the country in just a month. The technology was deployed across the country, and, according to the report, had seen an increase in interest over the last two years.

It’s also true that when activists took to the streets after Freddie Gray’s death in April of 2016, cops used facial recognition tech to identify and arrest certain individuals participating in the protests. As is the case in both China and Baltimore, this technology wasn’t merely used as a tool for surveillance, which in its own rite is a violation of an individual’s privacy. But it was also used as a tool for oppression, targeting, tracking, and punishing populations both vulnerable and exercising their right to speak out against the misconduct of their government.

Cambridge follows San Francisco, Oakland, and Somerville in banning this specific type of surveillance tech. As the flaws and the biases of this tech are further illuminated, and as protectors of our digital rights and civil liberties issue grave warnings over its widespread deployment, it’s likely we’ll continue to see lawmakers push to strip cities of their power to track their citizens.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in human history,” Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, told Gizmodo in an email. “Invasive surveillance technology like facial recognition is spreading extremely quickly. It’s being marketed as ‘convenient’ and for ‘public safety,’ but it’s putting us on a path to a totalitarian police state. Backlash to the spread of face surveillance is growing. But if we don’t act now, it will soon become ubiquitous, and then it could be too late.”