The Gaming Shelf Gets Outsourced (to Space!)

“In Dukk Börg you are the treasure hunters and gizmo speakers that seek to be the richest ducks of a dying world. You will form your own clan of found family, hoping that together you’re smarter than the smarties and tougher than the toughies. You will face off against witches and crime syndicates, seek out ancient treasures, explore the doomed city of Dukk Börg and the surrounding Calikotan environs, and watch helplessly as apocalyptic psalms based on the classic theme song tick down to doom. Life is truly like a hurricane here in… Dukk Börg!”



“Afterwords: The Far Horizons Guide to Death is an anthology of short games and essays on the subject of death. With authors drawn from across the TTRPG space, and presented by the Far Horizons CoOp, this life-affirming book will challenge, delight, and intrigue players of all kinds of games.”



“Players in Beecher’s Bibles are Jayhawkers, Red Legs, Free-Staters; proud abolitionist militant guerrilla bands in 1850s Kansas, clashing with the pro-slavery forces of border ruffians and bushwhackers. A ‘Beecher’s Bible’ was the name given to the breech-loading Sharps rifle that was supplied to and used by anti-slavery forces during the Bleeding Kansas period (1854–1860). The name was inspired by the words and deeds of abolitionist minister Henry Ward Beecher of the New England Emigrant Aid Society.”

“Era: The Empowered is a superhero Tabletop RPG harnessing the power of the Era d10 system to bring the heroes and villains you create to life. Discover a super-powered world of gods and heroes, in the Definitive Edition of the critically-acclaimed TTRPG, and get new expansions!”



“Outsourced: The Luko Fin Corp Deception is a hardcover module, compatible with Mothership 1E. The module is complete with solo procedures and plays well with 1-6 people. Outsourced presents a mission outsourcing corporation woven through all slices of life. When you know too much, Luko Fin Corp is hired to make you disappear and fabricate the evidence of an accidental death.”



“Cottages & Cerberus is a cottagecore monster-slaying TTRPG. The game balances cozy gameplay, popular in farming/life sims, with brutal boss battles. Players defeat monsters to gain resources that can be used to craft items for their cottage and increase its cozy points. The game is designed to be quick to learn but also rewards system mastery.”



“Planet Fist is a Powered by the Apocalypse narrative wargame of satirical sci-fi skirmish storytelling and an independent total conversion hack of Claymore’s Fist.”



“Badger and Coyote is a duet TTRPG for a glass of wine on a lazy Sunday afternoon filled with adventurous woodland mischief. Tell tales of heartwarming, dangerous, and fanciful teamwork while overcoming challenges together.”



“Frontier Scum is a rules-lite Acid Western roleplaying game. An auto-destructive, violent and LSD-infused take on Spaghetti Westerns, about wanted outlaws making their mark on an unreal Lost Frontier. Probably getting shot before having the chance to shoot. A rough-and-tumble world of insatiable greed where scum live one slug from the grave. Inspired by such things as El Topo and Dead Man.”