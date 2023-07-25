“In Likeness Machines, you draw tarot cards to determine the future [ of] the growing career of a fictional actor. But as your actor faces hardship and failure, the heads of studios scheme to replace your actor with an AI replicant. To win, you’ll have to race against the snowballing power of your AI self and get out of the industry while you can. The game showcases a speculative, satirical dystopia— bu t one that’s unfortunately within reach with further union busting, profit seeking corps, and streaming’s enshittification.”



“In Avatar of Gaia, you tell the story of a transforming superhero and their fight for the environment and a better future. To play this game, you will need 3-6 players including a master of ceremonies (MC), at least three six-sided dice (or a digital dice roller), a way to take notes, and 2-4 hours.”



“Feathered Adventures is a diceless tabletop RPG by Côme Martin in which you play anthropomorphic birds going on light pulp adventures, trying to overcome their flaws to come out on top. It can be played with or without a GM and requires three to six players for short one-shots (one to two hours) requiring very little preparation, or slightly longer campaigns.”



“‘USS Scorpio, please respond...’ is a two- page pamphlet module compatible with Mothership RPG and can be played as a one-shot or part of a campaign. It can be modified to any system with very small modifications.”

“Hunt is a tabletop roleplaying game for 3-5 players and uses the Lumen 2.0 system, which eschews the use of dice, focusing on collaborative storytelling, and puzzle-like combat. In Hunt, you and your friends will tell the story of a doomed order of knights. In a final desperate act, the knights gather together for one final quest into the wild forest surrounding their once great keep.”

“Howl is a 44-page, black and red adventure for Cairn, with a setting inspired by English folklore and Ravenloft. Set in the world of Boroz, an accursed and mist-shrouded land filled with dangerous creatures and eldritch influence.”



“Giant of Light is a TTRPG for 2-6 players that can be single sessions or long campaigns. This is the first edition of the game, which uses custom-built systems to allow play at both human and giant size.”



“Death Cap Sauté is a GM-less TTRPG and dice game for 2- 5 players and is meant to be played in a single session. Each player takes the role of three culinary team members representing their restaurant that has entered a deadly cooking competition. Make the best dishes and impress the judges to earn Shroomps. The restaurant with the most Shroomps at the end wins!”

“In O Captain, you roll a pool of dice, build constellations from the result, and answer the corresponding prompts. These prompts further your story and can grant you boons to help you find new shores. But it’s not all smooth sailing; gather too many setbacks, and you may find yourself swept away!”

