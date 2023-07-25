Largest Third-Party D&D Marketplace Restricts AI-Generated Products

Dungeon Master s Guild, a subsidiary of OneBookShelf and the largest digital third-party Dungeons & Dragons marketplace, officially announced a policy change that would restrict the sale of “standalone” AI-generated products. Additionally, it is enacting a “Creation Method Filter” which requires sellers to indicate if any part of their “g ame, r ulebook, or a dventure contains AI-generated content.”



The most recent update to the policies says that the DriveThru Marketplaces (which includes Dungeon Master s Guild) will “not accept standalone artwork products that utilize AI-generated art. This includes stock art, token packs, maps, portraits, miniatures, etc.” Additionally, “AI-generated art is permitted for use in rulebooks and adventures, but it must be tagged as such.”

Advertisement

While AI-generated art may be allowable, another update states that starting on July 31, any content that is made of “primarily” of AI-generated writing will not be allowed. “We acknowledge enforcement challenges,” says the policy page on both DMsGuild and Roll20, “and trust in the goodwill of our partners to offer customers unique works based primarily on human creativity”

In addition to Dungeon Master s Guild, OneBookShelf also owns DriveThruRPG—a TTRPG marketplace that does not specifically cater to Dungeons & Dragons—DriveThruComics, and DriveThruFiction. Recently, OneBookShelf and Roll20 merged to form Wolves of Freeport; a cheeky wink to the guild name of the founder’s EverQuest guild.

Advertisement Advertisement

io9 has reached out to Roll20/OneBookShelf for comment. We will update this story if we hear back.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.