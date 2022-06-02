The streaming wars are no longer about which app and service you like using the most , but which one has the content library you want access to at the drop of a hat. Services like YouTube TV and Sling TV exist for folks who want a more traditional cable TV experience, like a live timeline to shuffle through and DVR capabilities for shows and movies that aren’t available anywhere else. Then, there are the more traditional streaming apps with on-demand content, namely HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+. In particular, these three have taught us how to plan our nights around their respective episode releases.

Some folks would consider Netflix to have been the brand that kicked off this generation of content streaming, which is why we’re so obsessed with observing how the company’s attempting to seal its place in the sun. This week on Gadgettes, we’re seriously curious: what are you still watching on Netflix? Is it Stranger Things? Is it Bling Empire? Is anything worth it if Netflix starts charging you for sharing your account with other people?

Then, we get into the ergonomics of it all. Gizmodo’s consumer technology team has been figuring out how to be more comfortable, and we’ve picked up some helpful tips along the way. (Sorry, gamers, but gaming chairs are not inherently ergonomic!) We’ll walk you through our desk setups and how they’ve helped us with our various physical ailments. And we’ll introduce you to the latest luxury in vertical mice, the Logitech Lift.

Finally, it’s time to fan. The second Pokémon Scarlet/Violet trailer is out, and it gives us a slightly better look at what the game will be like when it arrives at the end of the year. We’ll talk about what we’re excited about and why we’re specifically talking about Lechonk, the friendly little Poke pig. (Never mind all the hot- ass, chiseled anime characters.)

Listen to this week’s episode of Gadgettes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For the full show notes and past episodes, check out our Gadgettes hub on the web.