Good Boy, Bad Driver

Jennings Brown
Screenshot: CNN

A Labrador retriever had a dizzying adventure in a Florida cul-de-sac on Thursday after getting stuck in a car that that spun in circles like a dog chasing it’s own tail.

Port St. Lucie police told a NBC local affiliate that the pooch’s owner stepped out of the car but left the engine running. Then the furry motorist, tempted with a good time, switched the gear to reverse.

Neighborhood resident Anna Sabol only noticed the donut-driving doggo when the cop cars started showing up. “I laughed. I thought they should give that dog a license to drive,” Sabol told WPTV. “He was a better driver than a lot of them I’ve seen.”

The cops stood around perplexed for a while, unsure how to stop the car.

“He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all,” Sabol added.

That’s when the car slowed down and officers were able to type in the passcode to unlock the door. The dog escaped, uninjured.

Sabol told the news outlet that she witnessed the good boy wagging its tail after the joyride.

