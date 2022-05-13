Google I/O 2022 was much shorter this year. Rather than three full days of virtual sessions and talks, Google opted for two days for its developer conference, with most announcements happening within the two hours of its opening keynote. The company walked us through much of what it’s been working on behind the scenes, like how it added 24 new languages to its repertoire and introduced a feature that lets you delete yourself from searches. Google also revealed its Pixel hardware lineup for the next year, including the long-awaited and severely-rumored Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a, and even a new Android tablet dubbed the Pixel tablet.



But that’s not the only news that Google made this week. There were plenty of little bits that Google only lightly touched upon in the keynote. And as with most major developer conferences, sometimes the news happens after the keynote is over and the actual developers have started to huddle. If you’re an Android fan or you’ve got gobs of Google products lining your home, read on to hear about any of the news you might have missed.