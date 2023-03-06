The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search

Google

The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search

These Google animations reference The Last of Us, RRR, The Mandalorian, and BTS.

By
Kevin Hurler
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Searching “The Last of Us” causes the cordyceps fungus from the show to populate your computer screen.
Searching “The Last of Us” causes the cordyceps fungus from the show to populate your computer screen.
Screenshot: Gizmodo

The internet is full of Easter eggs and tricks, you just gotta know where to find them. Google is no stranger to its Daily Doodle, but Google also has some fun animations wrapped up in search results, but you’ll only see them with a few key search words.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

The Last of Us

The Last of Us

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Screenshot: Gizmodo

The hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting the Google animation treatment. Searching the name of the show will present you with a red mushroom button at the bottom of the screen, and the more you click it, the more of the cordyceps fungus will populate your monitor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Screenshot: Gizmodo

The Mandalorian’s Grogu is showing up in Google results when you search for “Grogu” or “Baby Yoda.” Grogu will then use his powers to rearrange your search results.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

NASA Dart Mission

NASA Dart Mission

Gif: Gizmodo

NASA’s DART mission has successfully moved an asteroid, and it will also move your Google search results. Searching “NASA Dart Mission” will result in a small animation of the probe flying across the screen and crashing, permanently leaving the webpage askew.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

RRR

RRR

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Screenshot: Gizmodo

Searching RRR will present you with an Easter egg from the movie, where a horse will chase a motorcycle underneath the Google search bar.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

BTS

BTS

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Image: Gizmodo

BTS Army rejoice! A purple heart balloon will show up at the top of the page when you search “BTS” on Google. When clicked, purple balloons will rise from the bottom of your screen, which are poppable.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Seinfeld

Seinfeld

Gif: Gizmodo

Search “Festivus”—the made up holiday from the 1990's sitcom Seinfeld— on Google and you’ll be greeted with an infinitely long Festivus pole that spans the length of your search results.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Google in 1998

Google in 1998

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Screenshot: Gizmodo

The searchphrase “Google in 1998" will transport your results to how they looked on Google in 1998.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Cha Cha Slide

Cha Cha Slide

Gif: Gizmodo

“The Cha Cha Slide” comes alive when you search for the 2000 song from DJ Casper. Icons will appear next to the song title on the right side of the screen which, when clicked, animate the screen through the different steps of the song.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Chixculub

Chixculub

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Screenshot: Gizmodo

The Chixculub crater is the remnant of the 6-mile-wide (10-kilometer-wide) asteroid that smashed into the present day Yucatan Peninsula, leading to a mass extinction event of 75% of all plant and animal species on Earth. Searching “Chixculub” will give you an idea of what that meteor looked like.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ+

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Screenshot: Gizmodo

LGBTQ+ as a search term unlocks a heart emblazoned with the Pride flag. When you click that heart, a group of pride celebrators will march across the bottom of the screen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Conway’s Game of Life

Conway’s Game of Life

Gif: Gizmodo

Conway’s Game of Life is a 1970 simulation from British mathematician John Horton Conway that is supposed to simulate...well...life. Searching for it on Google presents a smaller version of the program on the right side of the screen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Googly Eyes

Googly Eyes

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Screenshot: Gizmodo

You can add googly eyes to the Google logo when you search for them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

Image for article titled The 16 Best Google Animations Unlocked with a Simple Search
Screenshot: Gizmodo

Search for “cherry blossom” and click on the flower that appears next to the name in the knowledge panel to see some cherry blossom petals rain down on your results. 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Drop Bear

Drop Bear

Gif: Gizmodo

Drop Bears are a piece of Australian folklore that feature a carnivorous version of the cuddly creatures that drop onto prey and go to town. Clicking on the road sign that appears when you search “drop bear” will present an animation of a drop bear falling to the bottom of the search page. 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

DVD Screensaver

DVD Screensaver

Gif: Gizmodo

You can recreate the fun of a DVD screensaver bouncing across your display by searching “DVD screensaver.”

Advertisement

17 / 18

Do a barrel roll

Do a barrel roll

Gif: Gizmodo

“Do a barrel roll” is the aggressive command shouted at you in the 1997 Nintendon 64 game Starfox. Searching for the phrase will flip your entire display 360 degrees.

Advertisement

18 / 18