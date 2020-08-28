We come from the future
GoPro's Latest Update Lets You Turn Your Action Cam Into a Webcam

Filed to:gopro
goprowebcam
Photo: Andrew Couts/Gizmodo

An update launched this week lets you turn your waterproof GoPro action camera into a working webcam. The update, which is compatible with the with the HERO8 Black, allows you to connect the camera via a USB-C cable and have it appear as a camera in apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

The feature requires a manual firmware update for the HERO8 and a little piece of software that lets you control the camera from the desktop. In our testing, the feature worked well on Mac OS and Windows.

The Hero8 works as a webcam for Discord, YouTube Live, Zoom, and many other video chat apps. You can set it to fisheye mode for a wider look, or a standard flat webcam mode.

Sadly, users of other GoPro cameras will have to wait.

“Using a GoPro as a webcam is only offered through the HERO8 Black at this time,” the company wrote in a FAQ.

