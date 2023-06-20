Anyone who keeps up with The Mandalorian can surely agree that season three had as many highs as it did lows. And those lows could be pretty low. But the highs? Well, they could also be pretty high, and by far one of the best moments of the season was when Grogu took the body of his old friend IG-12 for a joyride. It had him, and us, repeating “Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.”



Now, did the moment also rip out the soul of a character fans had come to know and love? Sure. And did the whole thing feel oddly like it was in there just so Lucasfilm could make a billion toys from it? Yeah, that too. But sometimes, that’s just Star Wars, and now probably the best of those inevitable toys has been revealed.

Hot Toys just revealed its 1/6th scale IG-12 piece from Disney+’s hit Star Wars show The Mandalorian. It, of course, comes with in-belly Grogu and all sorts of accessories including voice effects that can say either “No” or “Yes.” You can even put an adorable Anzellan droidsmith in there if you want him to drop a curse word!

IG-12 is available to pre-order over at Sideshow, either in a regular edition for $264 or with a whole bunch of extra accessories for $360. Below, we’ve got images from all of it.