Television

Did The Mandalorian Just Drop Star Wars' First F-Bomb?

It certainly sounds like it, if you listen carefully to a brief moment in "The Spies," the Disney+ show's seventh episode.

Germain Lussier
Comments (2)
Grogu and an anzallen
This could be a crucial moment in Star Wars history.
Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The internet loves a good debate over perception, whether it’s the color of a dress or something else, and now we have one from The Mandalorian. And it’s a little bit naughty.

In the most recent episode of the show, “The Spies,” there’s a moment where an Anzellan brings in IG-12 for Grogu to use. He climbs out of it and jokingly avoids Grogu, a callback to the season’s first episode when Grogu gave a startled Anzellan a great big hug. “Bad baby,” the creature says. “No squeezie.” That much is confirmed by the episode’s subtitles.

But then, the creature says... something else, very quickly, almost as a throwaway. The subtitles just refer to it as “(SPEAKS ANZELLAN),but it actually sounds like, *deep breath*, “I’m out motherfucker.” Here, listen for yourself in a clip posted by the Star Wars show’s official Twitter account.

Upon hearing that, we went to the episode to make sure it wasn’t something added in for social media. It’s not. At 14:44 into the episode, the Anzellan says what very distinctly sounds like “I’m out mother fucker,” which gets very abruptly cut off by Mando’s next line.

Are we hearing things? Was this intentional? A joke from a sound person? We’ve reached out to Lucasfilm to ask. But, for now, let us know what you think below: did The Mandalorian just drop the first F-Bomb in Star Wars?

