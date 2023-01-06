We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Today’s Morning Spoilers features an incredible, psychedelic animated trailer from Tian Xiaopeng (Monkey King: Hero Is Back), another sneak peek at the new upcoming Ant-Man film, and even a little tease from Vin Diesel about the next Fast and Furious movie. Buckle up, spoilers— it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Chopping Mall/Night of the Creeps

In a new interview with /Film, James Wan stated he’d “love to” direct a remake of either Chopping Mall (in which killer robots are let loose in a shopping mall) or Night of the Creeps (in which alien brain parasites are let loose on a college campus).

I have many horror films that I think are just fun that I love, and I’m pretty sure the horror community shares them with me. I love movies like Chopping Mall. I love Night of the Creeps. These, to me, are just sort of fun horror films that I would love to be able to dive into one day, or do them but with the way that I make my films.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumnia

Hank, Janet, and Hope wear the latest Quantum Realm fashions in a new photo from USA Today.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Elsewhere, Nebula has a brand-new arm in another photo from USA Today.

Scream VI

USA Today also has a new photo of Ghostface terrorizing New York City in Scream VI.

Beau I s Afraid



DiscussingFilm also has a poster for Ari Aster’s mysterious new film, Beau Is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Fast X



Vin Diesel revealed a trailer for Fast X is coming sometime “next month” in a new Instagram post.

Deep Sea



Elsewhere, a typhoon sweeps a pair of kids off to “a mysterious underwater world” in two trailers for Deep Sea.

Deep Sea (深海) 2022 Trailer (China)

Deep Sea (深海) 2023 Trailer (China)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Christopher Robin returns to t he Hundred Acre Wood in Fathom Events’ trailer for the blood-soaked Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Exclusive New Trailer Gets Nasty

Astrid and Lilly Save the World

Syfy has canceled Astrid and Lilly Save the World after one season.

The Last of Us

According to a new report from THR, The Last of Us showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin “hint — but don’t outright say — that their second season will cover the table-flipping narrative of Naughty Dog’s bold Part II.”

