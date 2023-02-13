Breaking Down Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Heartstring-Pulling Super Bowl Trailer

Gamora’s ready to fight (and so am I)

Here’s the thing; the big crux of my issues with Quill’s emotional arc following the ‘she’s not who I remember’ post-snap emotions. First, this is the exact same plot that we’re seeing with Ant-Man in Quantumania when Scott Lang is reminiscing about his child, which is a much more compelling hook. Second, it fronts Peter’s feelings about Gamora in all these trailers, when there’s an interesting relationship we don’t get to see—the one with her sister, Nebula.

Instead of letting Gamora and Nebula share any screentime or trailer time whatsoever we’re caught in an abusive cycle with Peter Quill as he continually feels bad about himself because Gamora doesn’t know who he is. It’s absolutely infuriating. The one thing I liked about Guardians 2 was the Gamora/Nebula relationship, and it’s frustrating to see that possible narrative completely ignored especially after Nebula got so much character development.