1) Gundam Aerial

It’s the Lfrith, but it’s in the classic Gundam color scheme and they gave it the V-Fin. Need I say more?



I mean, if you need me to explain, it’s just a really fun, sleek design. I t’s both evocative of the iconic Gundam form, but also surprisingly different in detailing. Rounded and sharply angular where Gundams are usually bulky and blocky, the tiny waist and larger thighs also blend in some of the design hallmarks of the classic Zeon suits too in some very subtle ways. It’s feminine but not overtly so, an unsurprising move for the franchise’s first mainline female protagonist, but it’s also just a really cool, futuristic mecha design with a Gundam twist. I will take every model kit of it in every scale imaginable, please and thank you.