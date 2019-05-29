Michael Ouellette has a lot of Star Wars tattoos. The 42-year-old has a full sleeve of Darth Vader on his left arm and a full sleeve of Luke Skywalker on his right. But Ouellette’s most curious tattoo is the one of Jar Jar Binks that covers his entire back. And whatever you think of his tattoo, Ouellette would like people to know something important: He says that he’s had sex. Multiple times.

The Jar Jar tattoo, which was done by Chris Dingwell, recently went viral after Ouellette’s wife Jessica posted a photo of it on Twitter. Some Twitter users had quite a reaction, to say the least.

And now Michael Ouellette’s sex-having has been revealed in a new interview with the Australian news and culture website Pedestrian:

For the record – I don’t live with my parents. I am married. I have had sex (multiple times). I have friends. I have a job. I do go outside. I know that Star Wars isn’t real. They are just movies.

Ouellette told Pedestrian that he got the Jar Jar tattoo because he’s sick of people making fun of the character and wanted to get something that was a well executed joke. He considered a tramp stamp, but eventually settled on something inspired by Steve-O’s tattoo of himself.

You can read the full interview over at Pedestrian where they address the reactions Ouellette has gotten to the tattoo, including some of the most vitriolic responses.

And if you don’t like the tattoo, maybe tone down the hate-filled responses. The actor who played Jar Jar got so much hatred directed at him from toxic nerds after The Phantom Menace came out in 1999 that he considered killing himself.

Chill out, guys. As Ouellette says, it’s just a movie.

