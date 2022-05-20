For most people, Christmas comes at the end of December. For Hallmark collectors, it comes much earlier than that—on the day Hallmark announces all of its ornaments for the coming year. Hundreds and hundreds of ornaments for every single occasion, aimed at fans of basically anything and everything.

What follows are about 30 of the geekiest, coolest, weirdest sci-fi ornaments that are coming out this year. They run the gamut through every franchise, every medium, it’s all here. So click through and see just a small sampling of our favorite nerdy ornaments Hallmark is releasing in 2022. (Most of these come out either July 9 or October 8, and that’s noted on each slide. Also, click here to see them all.)