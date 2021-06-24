I’m aliiiiive! Image : Universal

Did anyone really think Michael Myers was gonna perish in Laurie Strode’s fiery home at the end of 2018's Halloween? He’s survived being shot, stabbed, beheaded (sort of)... hell, he’s even been set on fire before. And we all knew Halloween Kills was coming. So yeah. But still, the first trailer for the much-anticipated October release is here... and the boogeyman is back in a big way.

As you can see, the movie looks like it picks up immediately after Halloween concluded, with Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) screaming at the firefighters who’re rushing to her home to “Let it burn!” Unfortunately, they didn’t get the memo about the indestructible killing machine trapped inside, and Michael is freed once again to terrorize Laurie, her family, and anyone in beleaguered Haddonfield, Illinois who gets in the way—though a wounded Laurie is clearly going to do everything in her power to stop him (“Evil... dies... tonight!”), with the added enhancement of John Carpenter’s iconic creepy theme music.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

“Once and for all” seems pretty optimistic, considering there’s another film in this trilogy still to come, so don’t expect Michael Myers to perish at the end of this one either— but t hat Halloween III: Season of the Witch mask homage lurking in this trailer is very excellent, is it not? Halloween Kills arrives October 15.

