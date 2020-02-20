Hasbro's Baby Yoda Animatronic Is Too Cute and Somehow Only $60

I am deceased. He looks delicious. Gif : Raul Marrero, Andrew Liszewski ( Gizmodo )

Baby Yoda was definitely the break out star of The Mandalorian, but it also looks like he’s the breakout star of this year’s Toy Fair too. A slew of Baby Yoda toys just dropped at a Disney event today, but of all of them, this animatronic plush by Hasbro is the highlight



The Child Animatronic Plush by Hasbro, as you might expect, is incredibly lifelike in person. He burbles and coos, like a good baby should. His ears wiggle up and down. His head quirks from side to side, and every so often, Baby Yoda extends a tiny arm to use the force. The bassinet is on point. Looking at it, you can kinda get why Mando’s hardened bounty-hunter heart would melt.

According to Hasbro, touching Baby Yoda’s head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations. Also, if you lay him down, he’ll take a “force nap.”



The animatronic goes on preorder today, and its somehow only $60. That’s pretty reasonable, especially considering how realistic this little guy looks in person. No word as of yet how many of these Hasbro plans to make, but at the event, a Hasbro spokesperson said they expected them to go fast. At a panel, Disney also said the Baby Yoda toys unveiled today should begin shipping later this Spring. The animatronic however, is slated for later this fall.

In the meantime...LOOK AT HIM.

