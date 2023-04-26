The mustache is back for another mystery—this time, a supernatural one!—in Kenneth Branagh’s next Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice, once again starring the director as the gifted detective. The movie is based on Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party and has just shared its first teaser trailer:



A Haunting In Venice | Teaser Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Here’s the official description: “A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.”

Should’ve stayed the hell away from that séance, my man! In addition to Branagh, reprising the role he played in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and last year’s Death on the Nile, the cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. The script is by Michael Green (who’s also written Branagh’s previous Christie adaptations), and it was announced today that Oscar-winning composer Hildur Gudnadóttir (Joker) will be creating the music.

A Haunting in Venice arrives in theaters September 15.

