One of the things that makes Hawkeye of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so unique is that he’s not unique. He’s just a regular person, same as you and me. He doesn’t have a super suit or come from outer space. Hawkeye is a human being who just so happens to be great with a bow and arrow. And that regular- guy persona even extends to his costume, which is simple, lean, and mean.

In the Marvel films, as well as the upcoming Hawkeye show on Disney+, Hawkeye’s costume is usually black, sometimes with a little purple, sprinkled with a few straps and clips here and there . It’s very functional and nothing fancy, save for his super high tech quiver. It’s a stark (no pun intended) contrast to the outfits the character was originally introduced with in the Marvel Comics. Those were bright, boisterous, and unapologetic that this dude had the word “Hawk” in his name.

That brings us to this new clip from the upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ show Hawkeye, in which Hawkeye (Clint Barton) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) discuss the pros and cons of being a superhero— o ne of which is the costume, which Kate has redesigned slightly.

Now that’s a fun clip complete with the kind of meta banter you’d expect from a Marvel Studios production. But here’s a tidbit you don’t see in that brief footage. None of the footage in there is from the first two episodes of the show that will release on November 24. There’s some footage from 2012's The Avengers in there, but nothing from the first two Hawkeye episodes, which spend a bit more time setting up the characters, story, and mentor- mentee relationship between Kate and Clint that will inform this witty, playful dialogue later on.

Hawkeye debuts its first two episodes on Disney+ November 24. Check back next week for interviews with its executive producer Trinh Tran as well as our recap.

