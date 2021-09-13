We’ve seen pictures and heard rumors, but at long last, we have our first official look at the Avenging Archers of Hawkeye in action.



Today, Marvel Studios dropped the first official trailer for their latest Disney+ streaming series, Hawkeye, starring the returning Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, and Bumblebee’s Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, a 22-year old archer who wants to follow in his footsteps. The series, heavily inspired by Matt Fraction and David Aja’s award-running comics run featuring the duo, will follow Barton after the events of Avengers: Endgame, as he trains the young Kate—obsessed with Clint’s career as a member of Earth’s Mightiest heroes—in the ways of superheroic vigilantism as the next generation to bear the name Hawkeye.

The series will also star Black Widow’s Florence Pugh, returning as former Widow Yelena Belova. When we last saw Yelena, she was visiting Natasha’s grave after her sister’s untimely sacrifice in Endgame, and it was revealed that none other than Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is her new employer. And, ooh err, she’s also told Yelena that poor Clint was the man who killed Natasha. So Kate and Clint are going to have a lot on their plate to deal with!

Hawkeye also features Fra Fee as minor comics mercenary Kazimierz Kazimierczak, Tony Dalton as Clint Barton’s former mentor Jack Duquesne, known as the Swordsman, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother, and Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon as daughter-father duo Maya and William Lopez. Maya, a deaf Native American character in the comics, is also the hero Echo, with the ability to copy her opponent’s movements, and is set to appear in her own standalone Disney+ series after Hawkeye. Check out a new poster for the series below.

Hawkeye is set to premiere on Disney+ November 24 (and so much more TV on the way), for a six-episode run.



