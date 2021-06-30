Hayao Miyazaki's Glorious Lupin III Movie Is Coming to Theaters in 4K

Come take a ride with one of Miyazaki’s greatest films. Screenshot : Toho

Hayao Miyazaki might be better known for the incredible body of work he developed over his entire career at Studio Ghibli, but the animator’s theatrical debut didn’t just form a foundational base for that career, it gave one of Japan’s most beloved gentlemen thieves his all-time greatest caper: Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro. And now, it’s coming to U.S. theaters for a limited run.



Advertisement

Announced by GKids today, the new 4K restoration of the fantastical 1979 caper will return to steadily reopening U.S. theaters in a limited capacity next month, giving audiences a chance to see a formative moment in the beloved anime director’s career in its best possible light. Cagliostro, penned by Miyazaki alongside Haruya Yamazaki, follows Monkey Punch’s heroic thief Lupin and his retinue of mercenary thieves—legendary swordsman Goemon Ishikawa, master sharpshooter Daisuke Jigen, and occasional frenemy ( and legendary thief in her own right) Fujiko Mine—as they find themselves in the titular duchy of Cagliostro, when a trail of infamous forged bank notes leads Lupin into the path of the sinister Count, and to the Count’s trapped would-be bride, Clarisse. It’s an absolute gem of a movie, sumptuously animated, and contains what remains one of the greatest car chases in animation history. Check out a brief glimpse of said car chase below in the trailer for the new theatrical run:

The film will be available in both Japanese with subtitles and with an English dub, and is currently only set for three locations—on July 16 at the IFC Center, New York, and July 30 at both the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles and t he Roxie in San Francisco. More dates and locations for Cagliostro’s 4K run will be announced in the coming weeks, which is good, because as many people need to go witness its enduring charms on the big screen as possible, frankly.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.