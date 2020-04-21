HBO Max Is Officially Launching Next Month

Image : Getty

HBO’s new streaming service officially has a release date.

WarnerMedia announced Tuesday that the highly anticipated HBO Max service will roll out May 27 with a staggering 10,000 hours of premium content, including a slate of new originals that the company said will be available to watch straight out of the gate. In addition, HBO Max will also be home to the WarnerMedia library, with films and series from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, New Line, classic films from TCM, as well as additional acquired films and series.

“Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a statement. “I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

A handful of Max Originals will be available to stream at launch, including On the Record, a documentary detailing accusations of sexual assault against Russell Simmons by music executive Drew Dixon; The Not Too Late Show With Elmo; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons series; Legendary, a voguing competition series; Craftopia, a kids doing crafts competition series; and Love Life, a new romantic comedy series starring Anna Kendrick. WarnerMedia said HBO Max will then roll out additional originals in the following months.

Notably, HBO Max managed to snatch up J.J. Abrams and his company Bad Robot to produce a handful of originals, including a series that takes place in DC’s Justice League Dark universe as well as a series called Overlook, a 10-episode series that draws from The Shining. As part of the rumored $250 million deal between Bad Robot and WarnerMedia, Abrams’ company is set to produce three series for HBO Max, the third being Duster, a series co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan, a writer for The Walking Dead.

Additionally, HBO Max will be home to the untitled and unscripted Friends special, starring the original cast, as well as the 8-episode Mark Wahlberg documentary series Wahl Street. HBO Max will cost $15 per month—the same as HBO Now—and will automatically be available to Now customers at launch.