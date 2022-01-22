Back in 2019, Rian Johnson released Knives Out, a pretty good murder mystery starring Daniel Craig as the charmingly strange detective Benoit Blanc and a murder’s row of suspects, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and the late Christopher Plummer in one of his final roles . Johnson’s film went on to become a smash critical and box office hit at $311.4 million. With his Star Wars tenure in seemingly in production purgatory for the forseeable future, Johnson had time to craft a new case for Benoit to solve. Now, the anticipated sequel—the first of two, remember— finally has a release window.



Variety broke the news on Friday, claiming that Knives Out 2 is expected to land towards the end of 2022 both on Netflix and in theaters. Before its release, release, it’s believed the film will appear during the end of year festival circuit , though which ones are currently unclear. Considering the first one was nominated for several awards, including Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars and Best Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, it makes sense that Netflix would try to push the sequel in the hopes it’ll net some awards. (Netflix will certainly make an effort this year, hence films like Don’t Look Up and Tick, Tick...Boom!)

Details on Knives Out 2 have been extremely quiet. All that’s known is that Craig is back as Blanc (maybe not his accent, though?) , and Johnson’s been assembling a pretty stacked cast for the Southern detective to investigate and form a rapport with. The cast currently includes heavy hitters such as Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, and Janelle Monae. Production on the film began in June and wrapped back in September.

With a late 2022 window now revealed, here’s hoping that we get some more info, and a trailer, on Knives Out 2 soon .

