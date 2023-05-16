Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Two new Rise of the Beasts posters see the Autobots and Maximals posing dramatically against a sunrise.

Meanwhile, Scorponok takes on Optimus Primal in the latest TV spot.

Transformers Rise of the Beasts NEW OFFICIAL TV SPOT HD - “Threat”

Fast X

We also have a four and-a-half minute trailer for Fast X promising to be its last.

FAST X | Final Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows returns with new episodes this July 13.

Riverdale

Finally, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses Reggie Mantle’s return in this week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x08 Preview “Hoop Dreams” (HD) Season 7 Episode 8 Preview

