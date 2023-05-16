New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts footage teases a big dual for Optimus Primal. Reggie Mantle returns in the new Riverdale. Flying Lotus’ new sci-fi thriller sets its cast. Plus, one last look at Fast X before its arrival. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Ash

Deadline also reports Iko Uwais, Beulah Koale, Kate Elliott, Eiza González and Aaron Paul will star in Ash, a new sci-fi thriller from director Flying Lotus . In the film, “a woman (Eiza González) wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed. She must then decide if she can trust the man (Aaron Paul) sent to rescue her. As their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, [Paul] begins to wonder how innocent she really is.”

Resurrected

Meanwhile, Dave Davis (The Vigil) will star in Resurrected, a new sci-fi film from director Egor Baranov set in “a near future where the Catholic Church has found the secret to resurrection. They only grant a second life, however, to sinless believers under 65. Our protagonist Stanley (Davis), whose son was the first to be resurrected, finds the awful conspiracy behind the secret to eternal life, and now the Church will stop at nothing to prevent him from exposing the truth.” [Deadline]



Advertisement

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Filming has officially wrapped on Hellboy: The Crooked Man, according to Mike Mignola on Twitter.

So they’ve wrapped principal photography on the new HELLBOY movie. I wasn’t on set for this one but they have been nice enough to send me dailies and I have to say I have loved what I’ve been seeing. If fans have been waiting for a Hellboy film that is actually an adaptation of one of my stories I think they are finally going to get one. Congratulations to director Brian Taylor and a really wonderful cast—And to co-writer Chris Golden who did so much to figure out how to give the studio what they wanted and still keep true to the heart and soul of THE CROOKED MAN, my favorite of the Hellboy stories. I wish Richard Corben was still around to see this—They did a wonderful job bringing his really horrific character to life.

Advertisement

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Two new Rise of the Beasts posters see the Autobots and Maximals posing dramatically against a sunrise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Scorponok takes on Optimus Primal in the latest TV spot.

Transformers Rise of the Beasts NEW OFFICIAL TV SPOT HD - “Threat”

Fast X

We also have a four and-a-half minute trailer for Fast X promising to be its last.

FAST X | Final Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows returns with new episodes this July 13.

Advertisement

Riverdale

Finally, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses Reggie Mantle’s return in this week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x08 Preview “Hoop Dreams” (HD) Season 7 Episode 8 Preview

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.