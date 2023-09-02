Here Are the Top AI Stories You Missed This Week

Generative AI is primed to spur a new glut of disinformation throughout the web but Google claims that it’s trying to fight this trend...even while it also fuels it. DeepMind’s SynthID is an optional new tool that can be used to watermark AI-generated images. Watermarking has been put forward as one potential solution to the great upcoming Death of Reality phenomenon we’d all really like to avoid. It remains to be seen if said system will actually work.