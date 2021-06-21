Here's Who Funds the Tech Think Tanks Asking Congress to Reconsider This Whole Antitrust Thing

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

A coalition of thirteen different think tanks and advocacy groups penned an open letter to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday warning lawmakers about two major antitrust bills that lawmakers are set to vote on later this week. Instead of wrangling Big Tech, the letter says, these bills would “dramatically degrade” if not outright break the gizmos and gadgets we love using every day.

“We believe that voters want Congress to fix things that are broken—not break or ban things that they feel are working well,” the letter reads. “We strongly encourage you to reject these proposals.”

What that letter (naturally) leaves out, however, is how every org that signed this letter is, in some way, being funded by the same companies that would be subject to the provisions of the bills in question.

The two bills were part of the five-bill package unveiled by a bipartisan group of lawmakers earlier this month, that all collectively hope to hamper the steely grip major tech companies hold over the market. The first bill that’s addressed in the letter, the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act,” was introduced by antitrust subcommittee chair Rep. David Cicilline, and the second is the “Ending Platform Monopolies Act,” which is spearheaded by Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Among other things, Cicilline’s bill would make it illegal for a company to sell a service as a condition for access to its (dominant) platform, like the way Google requires advertisers to pay for Google-branded ad products when they’re inevitably forced into using Google’s ad platforms. This bill would also keep a platform from preferencing any of their own smaller businesses in a way that the platform’s customers can’t compete with, the same way Amazon repeatedly lied about doing for years.

Jayapal’s bill, meanwhile, is similarly meant to dissuade the largest platforms—those with at least 50 million monthly active users in the US and a market cap of at least $600 billion—from owning a business that competes against the smaller operators that use that platform. Amazon and its cavalcade of private label brands would be particularly affected , as would Apple and its app store, among others.

These bills, in other words, appear to be good. T hey’re s mart to focus on a few of big tech’s major ills, rather than taking the broad swipes that Republican and Democratic lawmakers have argued about in the past. They’re s mart to target a select few tech companies with outsized influence, rather than literally every tech org under the sun. The coalition behind the aforementioned letter, however, disagrees.

“We share your goal of promoting competition online and protecting consumers, but legislation proposed by Reps. David Cicilline and Pramila Jayapal would dramatically degrade services which hundreds of millions of Americans use every day,” it reads.

“Both Rep. Cicilline’s ‘American Innovation and Choice Online Act’ and Rep. Jayapal’s ‘Ending Platform Monopolies Act’ would prevent Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft from offering integrated tech conveniences to consumers.” As it turns out, these are (just a few!) of the tech companies pouring thousands and thousands of dollars into the letter’s 13 signatories.

We’ve briefly laid out each of their connections to Silicon Valley below: