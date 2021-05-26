We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now

whitkimball
Whitney Kimball
3
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: iceberg10g

Last week, Twitch addressed a minor community revolt with an urgent memo. It is titled: “Let’s Talk About Hot Tub Streams.” And the streams were unleashed.

Advertisement

The controversy began when streamers found their channels banned or demonetized after streaming “hot tub meta.” Streamers complained that Twitch was unclear about the reasons; the same territorial band of body cops has complained that bikinis break Twitch’s attire rules (and siphon attention from their purity gaming). Twitch pointed out in its announcement that hot tub meta works because Twitch allows for swimwear in “contextually appropriate” settings (such as hot tubs). For better or worse, the new Hot Tubs category was formed as a compromise between the hot tub streamers and those complaining about presence on “Just Chatting.”

Streamers improvised a Noah’s Ark of hot tubs.

They’re serving hot ducks, hot sea otters, hot capybaras, and a chimp gazing across a body of water while listening to a walkman. There are meme raves. Jesus Christ and Saint Mary are also there. In hot tubs. All are welcome.

Some satire, yes. A few mean-spirited invaders, probably (see “cat boy”). But does it really detract from the cultural value of a large man playing with his boobs in a kiddie pool? Some may muddle through their monotonous days without the poop clip from Caddyshack. Not Hot Tub Twitch.

Here are a few of the sundry images that drifted across our short attention spans this week, rated. (Some of these you have to catch when they’re live. Maybe make some hot tub content while you wait.)

G/O Media may get a commission
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: BillyAtTheBeach

BillyAtTheBeach: a looping livestream of a beefcake lifeguard (Sean Monroe from Baywatch?) bounding down the coast to tunes such as “Personal Jesus” by Depeche Mode. 10/10

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: xPoopManx

POOPY POOL PARTY! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!” An unforgettable classic. 10/10

Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: GeeZaSTheTop
Advertisement

I’ll show you my mechanics. D1 main top”: F**t content. 10/10

Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: guziecpumba
Advertisement

💦🍑Sexy Man in POOL [+18]🍑 💦|| 200 viewers = giveaway || 💦💦 SONG REQUEST! 💦💦 || 🍑FOLLOW=ALERT🍑”: Au natural. 10/10.

Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: LoisDeFazouro
Advertisement

🦄🌈🚽💩 Después implementaremos los pedos de unicornio 🦄🌈🚽”: Expanding the genre’s boundaries. 10/10

Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: Khaleesi_Live_Tv
Advertisement

💦 THICCEST CHICKS💦HOTTUB CONTENT💦RELAXING ASMR NATURE SOUNDS”: Obviously, 10/10 (subscribers only)

Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: Elneko42
Advertisement

waiting to the party <3 <3 <3 1 sub = dance”: Perhaps an attempt to pray away hot tub content, but judged on the merits of Jesus Christ: 10/10

Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: Anarcoma
Advertisement

Capibaras in a hot tub 4! 😳 Com and enjoy (MORE AND NEW CAPIBARAS)”: For flagrantly disobeying the tyrannical rule of attire guidelines. 10/10

Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: DontCagePlebs
Advertisement

🥵biggest hot tub stream ever🥵”: Do Storm Troopers get horny? Consider the limitless possibility for spin-offs. 10/10

Illustration for article titled Hot Tub Twitch Is Popping Off Right Now
Screenshot: monkeywithgutstheme
Advertisement

monkey”: An image as captivating as a Chris Marker short. 1000/10

Whitney Kimball

Staff reporter, Gizmodo. wkimball @ gizmodo

DISCUSSION

rarely-sober-insomniac
Rarely Sober Insomniac

And on this day, though not for the first time, RSI did become acutely aware of how fucking old he was.