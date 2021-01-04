How to Claim Your Free Year of Discovery+ Through Verizon

Photo : Catie Keck/Gizmodo

Verizon customers can snag up to 12 months of the brand new Discovery+ streaming service for free. Here’s how to get it.



The new streaming service—home to content from HGTV, the History Channel, TLC, Discovery Channel, Food Netflix, A&E, and BBC’s natural history programming like Planet Earth and Blue Planet—officially launches today with more than 50 originals and tens of thousands of episodes of on-demand content from across the Discovery portfolio. Normally, the service will cost $5 per month for its ad-supported tier or $7 per month to go ad-free. But Verizon customers can claim up to a year of the service for free with select Unlimited plans or with a new Fios or 5G home internet plan.

First, head to the Discovery+ landing page on Verizon’s website. Scroll down to the bottom of the page, where you’ll see a section titled, “Four easy ways to discover more.” If you already have an unlimited plan, select the rightmost option. (If you plan to upgrade, or if you’re subscribing through an internet plan, you’ll also be able to claim your offer from this menu.) When signed into your account, selecting this option should take you to your add-ons menu, where you’ll see various promotional offers and packages for services like Disney+ and Apple Music. Scroll down until you see Discovery+, and then click the Get it now button.

You’ll need to accept the terms and conditions on the following page before the service is added to your account. Again, the promotion covers the ad-free version of the service (a bonus!), but that means you’ll be on the hook for $7 per month after your trial window expires. If you don’t want to continue paying for it after your trial ends, I recommend setting a reminder to cancel your subscription.

Even if you aren’t a Verizon customer, you’ll still be able to snag a free trial. Discovery+ offers a week of its service for free, after which time you’ll be charged according to your selection at sign-up (either $5 with ads, or $7 without). And I’d absolutely recommend taking advantage of this offer if for no other reason than exclusive access to A Perfect Planet, the new David Attenborough project.

The service is available beginning today on Fire TV devices (with a Prime Video channel on the way), Roku, Samsung smart TVs, Xbox One and next-generation devices, Android devices, Apple devices, and Chromecast with Google TV. Keep an eye out for our full review of the service in the days to come.