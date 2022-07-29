How to install the iOS 16 Public Beta

It’s easy to get the public beta installed on your iPhone. First, make sure you have a compatible device. The beta is available for the iPhone 8 and up.



Then, head to the Public Beta page on Safari on your iPhone to sign in with your Apple account. Tap on the option to Get started, and on the next page, enroll your iOS device. Once that’s set, tap the button labeled Download profile.



After downloading the profile, head into Settings > General > VPN & Device Management to approve the installation package. Tap on it, and then select the Install option at the top-right. Apple will install the software once you’ve consented to the terms of use.

Your iPhone will then restart. Go back to Settings > General > Software Update, and that’s where you’ll see the iOS 16 Public Beta waiting for you to install. You’ll need to have a battery life of over 50% or be plugged into an outlet to proceed.