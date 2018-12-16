Photo: Bryan Steffy (Getty)

Colin Kroll, co-founder and CEO of the popular mobile game HQ Trivia, was found dead in his New York apartment early Sunday. He was 34.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Gizmodo by phone on Sunday that it responded to a 911 call at around 12:18 a.m. ET, at which time officers conducted a wellness check. Upon entering the apartment, they found a male unconscious and unresponsive. He was later confirmed dead by EMS.

The spokesperson confirmed that the individual was Kroll and said that there was no other information about the incident at this time. Police are currently waiting for the medical examiner to verify further details about his death.

“We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it’s with deep sadness that we say goodbye,” an HQ Trivia spokeswoman told Gizmodo in a statement by email. “Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”



Kroll was named CEO of HQ Trivia this year after previously serving as the company’s chief technology officer. According to a report from Recode last year, HQ Trivia faced mounting fundraising hurdles amid allegations that Kroll had exhibited inappropriate behavior before his ouster from Twitter in 2014. The company announced it had secured $15 million in venture capital earlier this year despite the allegations.

“I now realize that there are things I said and did that made some feel unappreciated or uncomfortable. I apologize to those people,” Kroll told Axios in a statement in March. “Today, I’m committed to building HQ Trivia into a culture-defining product and supporting the dedicated team that makes it all possible.”

Kroll also co-founded the short-form video app Vine, which was acquired by Twitter. Before that, he was the chief technology officer at Jetsetter.

“So sad to hear about the passing of my friend and co-founder Colin Kroll,” HQ Trivia co-founder and CCO Rus Yusupov tweeted Sunday. “I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother.”

Correction: While police originally identified Kroll as 35, a spokesperson for HQ Trivia told Gizmodo that he was 34.

This story is developing and may be updated throughout.