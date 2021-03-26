Photo : Michael Kovac ( Getty Images )

Some versions of the Hulu app for Android TV will now have higher resolution for video streaming, and thank god for that.



Advertisement

As spotted by Redditors this week and reported by 9to5Google, the max resolution available on the “App & Device Info” page in Hulu’s Android TV app has jumped from 720p to 1080p. Gizmodo has confirmed that Hulu enabled 1080p resolution on select Nvidia Shield TV set-top boxes and Sony Bravia TVs in an update on March 23.

Previously, Android TV—which powers many Bravia sets as well as the Shield TV—was among several devices that lacked support for higher resolution video. A Hulu support page updated last in February states that 1080p at 60fps was limited to fourth-generation and later Apple TV devices, Chromecast, Fire TV devices, PlayS tation 4, Xbox One, and select Samsung TVs.

4K UHD content offered through the service is supported on a similarly limited set of devices, including fifth-generation Apple TV, Chromecast Ultra, Fire TV devices, LG TVs, Roku, Vizio TVs, and newer Xbox consoles.

Ideally, high-resolution streaming would be available on all devices that support the format. But it’s possible that with the Shield TV’s AI upscaling capabilities, this wasn’t too much of an issue for those users. Still, it’s a welcome addition to the Hulu app, particularly as many of us are streaming more than ever.

It’s a small win, sure. But I’ll take it.